Sparrow by darchibald
Photo 930

Sparrow

Been sick the past couple of days from working with those petrie dishes we call students. Managed to take some photos today for yesterday. Maybe that explains the tilt.
1/50 sec. @ f/8
ISO 2000
20th September 2025

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
255% complete

