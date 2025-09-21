Previous
Wild morning glory by darchibald
Photo 931

Wild morning glory

1/50 sec. @ f/16
ISO 125
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV I like the light and composition
September 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact