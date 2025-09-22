Sign up
Previous
Photo 932
One red leaf
Still under the weather, but went outside to see what I could find.
1/800 sec. @ f/4.5
ISO 160
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
sumac
,
nf-sooc-2025
katy
I’m so sorry to hear that you are not feeling well! You were able to find a very unusual photo though and it’s very pretty
September 22nd, 2025
