Sunrise and power lines by darchibald
Sunrise and power lines

Another on the way to work shot. Unfortunately, there is no Holga shot to compare with. I left my lens on the kitchen table and I believe one of my cats absconded with it. It will turn up some day.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Dave

@darchibald
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
October 1st, 2025  
