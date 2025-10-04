Previous
Chef-Holga Day 42 by darchibald
Chef-Holga Day 42

A view of the kitchen at Hot Mama's Canteen in Buffalo, NY. They are known for their homemade hot sauces.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
I really like the perspective. It looks like a busy place.
October 6th, 2025  
