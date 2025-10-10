Sign up
Photo 950
Crucifix-Holga Day 48
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3297
photos
96
followers
99
following
260% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th September 2025 7:08am
Tags
cemetery
,
crucifix
,
graveyards
,
sms8
