Dreamish-Holga Day 49 by darchibald
Dreamish-Holga Day 49

Playing with ICM and and flash this morning. I had to use long exposure because of little ambient light. This is an 8 sec. exposure. I slowly panned downward until the flash went off.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Dave

I love this
October 11th, 2025  
