Previous
Photo 963
Cemetree-Holga Day 61 copy
Cemeteries have the most beautiful trees; it must be the compost.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
dave-holga
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Dave, you have a morbid sense of humor. I like it,
October 23rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, excellent!
October 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
Too funny. That is a spectacular tree.
October 23rd, 2025
