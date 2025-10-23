Previous
Cemetree-Holga Day 61 copy by darchibald
Photo 963

Cemetree-Holga Day 61 copy

Cemeteries have the most beautiful trees; it must be the compost.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Dave, you have a morbid sense of humor. I like it,
October 23rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, excellent!
October 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
Too funny. That is a spectacular tree.
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact