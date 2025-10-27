Sign up
Photo 967
Landing--Holga Day 65
Stopped for a coffee at a Tim Horton's near the Buffalo Airport. It happened to be on the landing pathway.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3365
photos
96
followers
99
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th October 2025 3:21pm
