Stream in winter-Holga Day 79 by darchibald
Stream in winter-Holga Day 79

I pass by this little stream every day on my way to and from work. The snow added enchantment which made me stop.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
FAV this is beautifully, mysterious, especially because of the lens
November 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible beauty
November 10th, 2025  
