Photo 986
Throught the mist of the Falls-Holga Day 84
Didn't get a chance to get out on Saturday, so this is from Friday.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
dave-holga
katy
Absolutely marvelous with all that mist
November 16th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
Wonderful atmospheric shot.
November 16th, 2025
