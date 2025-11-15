Previous
Throught the mist of the Falls-Holga Day 84 by darchibald
Throught the mist of the Falls-Holga Day 84

Didn't get a chance to get out on Saturday, so this is from Friday.
Dave

katy ace
Absolutely marvelous with all that mist
November 16th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful atmospheric shot.
November 16th, 2025  
