The 33 in rain-Holga day 94 by darchibald
Photo 996

The 33 in rain-Holga day 94

Taken from an overpass near work.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
272% complete

katy ace
Graphic choice of composition! I’m assuming you were on an overpass. Did you get out of the car and get wet?
November 26th, 2025  
