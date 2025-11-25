Sign up
Photo 996
The 33 in rain-Holga day 94
Taken from an overpass near work.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
dave-holga
katy
ace
Graphic choice of composition! I’m assuming you were on an overpass. Did you get out of the car and get wet?
November 26th, 2025
