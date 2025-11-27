Previous
MIddleport Thanksgiving night-Holga Day 96 copy by darchibald
Photo 998

MIddleport Thanksgiving night-Holga Day 96 copy

Took a walk last night
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Apparently, a very quiet evening since it looks as if you were standing in the middle of the road for this excellent photo
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact