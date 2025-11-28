Previous
Grass tuft-Holga Day 97 by darchibald
Photo 999

Grass tuft-Holga Day 97

Took a short walk in the swamps.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Very artistic results combining Holga and ICM
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact