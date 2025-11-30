Sign up
Previous
Photo 1001
Dead Hearts
My nephew during his set. It runs in the family.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th November 2025 10:21pm
