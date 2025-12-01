Previous
Science Man-11 by darchibald
Science Man-11

This is John Toohill, founder of the band Science Man. He was fun to photograph. Enjoy the video. In the background you can see old grain silos.
https://youtu.be/GjW4gA_8dFE?si=lvyy6fhh5KyR8y5n
