Previous
Photo 1031
Patriotic storage
On my way to Home Depot to buy stuff to hopefully fix my plumbing issues.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st December 2025 6:42am
