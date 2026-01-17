Previous
Runa by darchibald
Photo 1048

Runa

Went to my son's house to watch the Bills end their season. This is his elkhound, Runa.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Dave

@darchibald
Corinne C ace
Beautiful pup! And great portrait. She looks so sweet and focused on her people.
January 18th, 2026  
