Southern lake effect by darchibald
Photo 1050

Southern lake effect

These are clouds blowing inland from Lake Erie and dumping over a foot of snow in towns south of Buffalo.
20th January 2026

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Photo Details

katy ace
Crazy view!
January 20th, 2026  
