Previous
Photo 1051
Snowy buffalo
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
They look a lot like that in the wild. Very nice!
January 23rd, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
It sure looks cold.
January 23rd, 2026
