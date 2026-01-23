Sign up
Previous
Photo 1053
A building and two stars
I've posted this building before. Took this one on the way to work. I had to turn around in their driveway and promptly got stuck in the snow. Fortunately, I managed to rock the car out.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3716
photos
98
followers
87
following
288% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd January 2026 6:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Marvelous night capture!
January 23rd, 2026
