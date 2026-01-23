Previous
A building and two stars by darchibald
Photo 1053

A building and two stars

I've posted this building before. Took this one on the way to work. I had to turn around in their driveway and promptly got stuck in the snow. Fortunately, I managed to rock the car out.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Dave

@darchibald
Mags ace
Marvelous night capture!
January 23rd, 2026  
