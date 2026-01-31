Previous
Across the backyard by darchibald
Photo 1060

Across the backyard

That's the back of my physical therapists's office. He's conveniently located.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great contrasts, tones and a lovely winter scene.
January 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact