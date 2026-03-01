Previous
Christmas tree in snow by darchibald
Photo 1089

Christmas tree in snow

I am doing a picture a day during March to raise money for the American Cancer Society. This is my first pic. If you wish to donate follow this link:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/945695457965908
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful winter capture and scene!
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact