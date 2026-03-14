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Previous
Photo 1102
Satyr and brioche
Day 14 of American Cancer Society's Photo a Day challenge. I made some brioche for my birthday French toast.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
14th March 2026 1:45pm
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katy
ace
Happy Birthday!!! It looks so good and sounds even beter!
March 14th, 2026
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