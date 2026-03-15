Previous
Lake Ontario shore by darchibald
Photo 1103

Lake Ontario shore

Day 15 of American Cancer Society Photo a Day. Took my granddaughter out driving and she chauffeured me to Lake Ontario. This is a 10 second exposure.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact