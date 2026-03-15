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Photo 1103
Lake Ontario shore
Day 15 of American Cancer Society Photo a Day. Took my granddaughter out driving and she chauffeured me to Lake Ontario. This is a 10 second exposure.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2026 2:48pm
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