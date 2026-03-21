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Previous
Photo 1109
Pussy willows
Day21 of American Cancer Society challenge
Took a walk in the swamps to get pictures of swans. Unfortunately, most of the swan images didn't turn out; they were too far away. But, these pussy willows did.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st March 2026 1:27pm
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katy
ace
Excellent subject, detail and composition Dave
March 22nd, 2026
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