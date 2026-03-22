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Goose by darchibald
Photo 1110

Goose

Day 22--it's rainy and cold so I'm using a pic from my swamp jaunt.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture and water tension fav!
March 22nd, 2026  
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