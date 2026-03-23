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Photo 1111
High water
Day 23 of cancer society challenge.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
24th March 2026 1:56pm
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