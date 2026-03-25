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Previous
Photo 1113
Barbed
Day 25 of American Cancer Society photo a day challenge.
I have a fascination with barbed wire
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2026 6:23am
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katy
ace
You have a way of presenting it as art also
March 25th, 2026
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