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Waxing gibbous by darchibald
Photo 1115

Waxing gibbous

Day 27 of American Cancer Society challenge. The moon caught my eye today.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
It looks so pretty in this blue sky! I noticed it too but didn't get a nice shot of it like you did
March 28th, 2026  
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