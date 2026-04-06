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Lady Cardinal by darchibald
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Lady Cardinal

From our living room window. Temps have gone from nearly 70 to the low 30s.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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