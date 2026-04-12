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Sunrise by darchibald
Photo 1131

Sunrise

The sunrise outside of my bedroom window. Sorry about the screen.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
FAV this is really pretty!
April 13th, 2026  
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