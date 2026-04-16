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"Sun Arise" by darchibald
Photo 1135

"Sun Arise"

I always thought the song "Sun Arise" was done by Alice Cooper. Today I learned the song was originally down in 1961 by Australian artist Rolf Harris. Below are both versions.
https://youtu.be/lwtnBm8glPE?si=HdOqQaxPGy0FnT45

https://youtu.be/MQgc7ug_QUw?si=OiJ3-EG0jolASQCX
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
A beautiful photo to accompany both versions
April 17th, 2026  
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