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Photo 1138
Quince
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
19th April 2026 1:40pm
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