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Sunrise over Clinton's Ditch by darchibald
Photo 1140

Sunrise over Clinton's Ditch

The Erie Canal was ridiculed as the "Big Ditch" or "Clinton's Ditch" after Governor DeWitt Clinton.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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