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Photo 1194
Buck
Not the best image. Didn't have time to switch lenses, or even settings
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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365
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NIKON D750
Taken
30th June 2026 6:52am
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