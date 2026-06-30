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Buck by darchibald
Photo 1194

Buck

Not the best image. Didn't have time to switch lenses, or even settings
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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