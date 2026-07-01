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Golden hour-2 by darchibald
Photo 1195

Golden hour-2

Taken from my upstairs window. The setting sun illuminated these two houses with a soft glow which I tried to capture.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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