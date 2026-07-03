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Black-eyed Susan by darchibald
Photo 1197

Black-eyed Susan

3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Rick Schies ace
Very nice
July 4th, 2026  
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