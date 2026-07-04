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Happy birthday, 'Murica! by darchibald
Photo 1198

Happy birthday, 'Murica!

F*** yeah!!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Rick Schies ace
An awesome capture
July 4th, 2026  
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