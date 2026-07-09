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Previous
Photo 1201
Flicker family
These flickers were out in front of my house. The two together are parent and fledgling. The one off by itself kept coming over to get fed, but was chased away.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th July 2026 7:57am
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Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot of these cute birds
July 10th, 2026
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