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Chocolate Babka by darchibald
Photo 1202

Chocolate Babka

Not the best pic, but I made some sourdough chocolate babka yesterday for our Christmas in July celebration today.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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John Falconer ace
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July 11th, 2026  
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