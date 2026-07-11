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Previous
Photo 1202
Chocolate Babka
Not the best pic, but I made some sourdough chocolate babka yesterday for our Christmas in July celebration today.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Dave
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@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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John Falconer
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Appetising capture
July 11th, 2026
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