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Ripening by darchibald
Photo 1203

Ripening

The raspberries in the yard are starting to ripen. We have many volunteer raspberries that are growing in the yard. I usually allow a patch or two to grow so we get some berries. The rest I battle all summer to eradicate.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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