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Through the wildfire haze by darchibald
Photo 1207

Through the wildfire haze

My heart goes out to those who have lost their homes and where forced to evacuate because of these fires.

Took this the other morning from our upstairs window. You can see the haze of the smoke in the trees at the bottom of the image. The air quality has improved somewhat but is still unhealthy.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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