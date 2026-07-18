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Previous
Photo 1208
Driving through the flood-2
We had some severe thunder storms that dropped a couple inches of rain. This section of road was flooded.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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1
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365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th July 2026 6:23pm
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Jacqueline
ace
Super capture!
July 19th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love the light in this. That's quite a flood!
July 19th, 2026
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