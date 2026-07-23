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Braeden and Thomas by darchibald
Photo 1211

Braeden and Thomas

My grandson goofing around when we stopped for lunch in Vermont on our way to Maine.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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