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Burnt Cove at low tide by darchibald
Photo 1212

Burnt Cove at low tide

Burnt Cove is part of Cobscook Bay State Park in Maine. Our campsite was on the cove.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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