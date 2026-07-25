Previous
Next
Canada is over there by darchibald
Photo 1213

Canada is over there

Took a hike in the Cutler Coast Reserved Land. When he got to the coast there was a fog over the Bay of Fundy. My son Josh is pointing toward Nova Scotia.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
That makes me feel a bit nervous
August 1st, 2026  
katy ace
It looks like it was a very challenging hike, but what a view
August 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact