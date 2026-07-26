Fisherman-2

"The colorful 12 foot tall Eastport Fisherman Statue in the center of town was designed as a prop for the 2001 Fox reality TV show, Murder is Small Town X. Ten contestants from around the US gathered in Eastport (called "Sunrise" in the show) to act as amateur sleuths to solve a series of fictional murders. In 2004, a committee of citizens restored the statue and dedicated it to Ángel Juarbe, Jr., the winner of the series and a Bronx firefighter killed in the World Trade Center collapse on September 11, one week after the finale." https://www.eastportchamber.net/landmarks