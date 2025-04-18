Previous
Under the Bridge by darchibald
Under the Bridge

For the Songtitle challenge--"Under the Bridge" by Red Hot Chili Peppers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwlogyj7nFE

The song deals with Anthony Kiedis's drug addiction and sobriety. "Under the bridge" was where he could score drugs.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
