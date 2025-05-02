Sign up
7 / 365
Roberto Clemente
I couldn't fit the whole side of the building in from where I was standing.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2677
photos
95
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Fav's
1
1
Album
Chalenges
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2025 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-22
